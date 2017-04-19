All that the Rain Promises | Question...

All that the Rain Promises | Questions remain as w...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Ventura County Reporter

On Jan. 4, Lake Casitas reached an all-time low: just 35.1 percent of capacity and nearly 80 feet below the high-water mark that circuitously, and ominously, lined its lip. Meanwhile, wells in the Ventura and Ojai valleys were running deep and, in many cases, dry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ojai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tonka trump Boo'd in Germany 2 hr Laffink stocks 1
News Legacy of labor leader lives on Mon Ignorance 6
Collage (Jan '15) Apr 17 Anonymous 112
Summer Prostitutes Arrive Apr 15 rubber ducky 1
118 thousand syrian refugees accepted Apr 7 gubmintnewsblasto 1
No Worry; Trump Pardons Cabinet Apr 5 Govmt News Breaks 1
Miss Trump Opens Wh House Boutique Mar '17 Whing Knutt 1
See all Ojai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ojai Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Ventura County was issued at April 26 at 6:50AM PDT

Ojai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ojai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Ojai, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,756 • Total comments across all topics: 280,576,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC