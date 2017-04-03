The New Sex Talk: 3 Tips to Get You Started
The summer before I started high school, unbeknownst to me, my mother tasked my father with giving me the "sex talk" on a six-hour road trip. I had never kissed a boy, or seen an R-rated movie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Psychology Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ojai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Worry; Trump Pardons Cabinet
|17 hr
|Govmt News Breaks
|1
|Miss Trump Opens Wh House Boutique
|Mar 21
|Whing Knutt
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar 14
|ssammedd
|1
|No Taxes On Ruling Class
|Mar 13
|New Tax Code
|1
|Give Up Pension For Trump
|Mar 12
|Pres Quotes Line
|1
|Teri Copley has been arrested, booked for prod... (Aug '16)
|Mar 11
|LaVern n Sheryl 70s
|21
|Poor are Fun To Watch
|Mar 10
|Don t Need No Health
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ojai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC