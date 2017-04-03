The New Sex Talk: 3 Tips to Get You S...

The New Sex Talk: 3 Tips to Get You Started

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Psychology Today

The summer before I started high school, unbeknownst to me, my mother tasked my father with giving me the "sex talk" on a six-hour road trip. I had never kissed a boy, or seen an R-rated movie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Psychology Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ojai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No Worry; Trump Pardons Cabinet 17 hr Govmt News Breaks 1
Miss Trump Opens Wh House Boutique Mar 21 Whing Knutt 1
New yoga classes in Carp! Mar 14 ssammedd 1
No Taxes On Ruling Class Mar 13 New Tax Code 1
Give Up Pension For Trump Mar 12 Pres Quotes Line 1
Teri Copley has been arrested, booked for prod... (Aug '16) Mar 11 LaVern n Sheryl 70s 21
Poor are Fun To Watch Mar 10 Don t Need No Health 1
See all Ojai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ojai Forum Now

Ojai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ojai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Ojai, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,828 • Total comments across all topics: 280,084,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC