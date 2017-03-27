The Battle of the Kylies Over the "Kylie" Trademark

In one corner, you have the 19-year-old breakout star of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner, who is making a name for herself with her cosmetics and fashion empire. In the other corner, you have the 48-year-old singer, songwriter, dancer and actress, Kylie Minogue, best known for her song "Can't Get You Out of My Head."

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.