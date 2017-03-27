The Battle of the Kylies Over the "Kylie" Trademark
In one corner, you have the 19-year-old breakout star of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner, who is making a name for herself with her cosmetics and fashion empire. In the other corner, you have the 48-year-old singer, songwriter, dancer and actress, Kylie Minogue, best known for her song "Can't Get You Out of My Head."
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Ojai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miss Trump Opens Wh House Boutique
|Mar 21
|Whing Knutt
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar 14
|ssammedd
|1
|No Taxes On Ruling Class
|Mar 13
|New Tax Code
|1
|KellyAnne on way to NKorea?
|Mar 13
|hogwart
|2
|Give Up Pension For Trump
|Mar 12
|Pres Quotes Line
|1
|Teri Copley has been arrested, booked for prod... (Aug '16)
|Mar 11
|LaVern n Sheryl 70s
|21
|Poor are Fun To Watch
|Mar 10
|Don t Need No Health
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ojai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC