Reese Witherspoon Thanks Her ''Wonderful Man'' Jim Toth on Sixth Wedding Anniversary
The Big Little Lies star took to Instagram on Sunday with a heartfelt marriage for her talent agent hubby on their sixth wedding anniversary. Six years ago I was lucky enough to marry this wonderful man," Reese captioned a colorful photo of the lovebirds looking out over the sunset.
