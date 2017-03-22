Learning Success
Lynda Weinman, right, and partner Bruce Heavin, center, with UCSB Chancellor Henry T. Yang at the 18th Annual Venky Narayanamurti Entrepreneurial Leadership Awards dinner Photo Credit: Eric Isaacs/UCSB Education pioneer Lynda Weinman, co-founder of the eponymous online learning website Lynda.com, has been recognized for her successful effort to bring the classroom to everyone's computer. Weinman is the recipient of the 2017 Venky Narayanamurti Entrepreneurial Leadership Award.
