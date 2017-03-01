Hot, fast and tasty at Jim and Rob's
Jim & Robb & Lisa's sort of sounds like the 1969 movie Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice , but Jim & Rob's Fresh Grill is a casual restaurant staple in Ojai with a recently added, groovy bar, all under the same ownership with an expanded footprint. The original Fresh Grill opened in 1995 at the other end of town; it's been located in what Ojai might consider a "ministrip-style mall" on the main drag, within walking distance of the arcade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.
Add your comments below
Ojai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teri Copley has been arrested, booked for prod... (Aug '16)
|11 hr
|LaVern n Sheryl 70s
|21
|Poor are Fun To Watch
|Fri
|Don t Need No Health
|1
|KellyAnne on way to NKorea?
|Mar 6
|Deport A C A Users
|1
|Hoo Tooty Check E O 011310
|Mar 4
|Hooty Tooty Bbootie
|1
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Mar 2
|anonymous
|110
|Even most Trump backers want a path to citizens...
|Mar 1
|Righty01
|10
|Clones Cost $2 Billion?
|Feb 26
|Secure Line X6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ojai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC