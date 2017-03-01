Hot, fast and tasty at Jim and Rob's

Jim & Robb & Lisa's sort of sounds like the 1969 movie Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice , but Jim & Rob's Fresh Grill is a casual restaurant staple in Ojai with a recently added, groovy bar, all under the same ownership with an expanded footprint. The original Fresh Grill opened in 1995 at the other end of town; it's been located in what Ojai might consider a "ministrip-style mall" on the main drag, within walking distance of the arcade.

