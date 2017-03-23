Getting creative: Rooms that inspire
This undated photo provided by Paul Barbera shows artist Takahashi Kiroko on the 2nd floor of her studio working while surrounded by plants in Tokyo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ojai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miss Trump Opens Wh House Boutique
|Mar 21
|Whing Knutt
|1
|New yoga classes in Carp!
|Mar 14
|ssammedd
|1
|No Taxes On Ruling Class
|Mar 13
|New Tax Code
|1
|KellyAnne on way to NKorea?
|Mar 13
|hogwart
|2
|Give Up Pension For Trump
|Mar 12
|Pres Quotes Line
|1
|Teri Copley has been arrested, booked for prod... (Aug '16)
|Mar 11
|LaVern n Sheryl 70s
|21
|Poor are Fun To Watch
|Mar 10
|Don t Need No Health
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ojai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC