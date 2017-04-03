Doors guitarist Robby Krieger keeping...

Doors guitarist Robby Krieger keeping his eyes on the road in 2017

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: WIMZ-FM Knoxville

If you love The Doors madly, here's some cool news: The band's founding guitarist, Robby Krieger , has announced a series of spring U.S. tour dates with his solo band. The trek kicks off April 7 in Pasadena, California, and is mapped out through a June 17 concert in Davenport, Iowa.

