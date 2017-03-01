Awkward Star Molly Tarlov Ties The Knot

Awkward Star Molly Tarlov Ties The Knot

On Awkward , Sadie Saxton only had eyes for her prized steed, but March 4 proved to be a horse of a different color -- Molly Tarlov, who played the show's beloved bully, married longtime love Alexander Noyes in a ceremony that would have put Aunt Ally's nuptials to shame. According to People , Tarlov and Noyes officially got hitched in a reception that would have satisfied even Sadie.

