Weil College Prep and Tennis Academy Announces 18 Seniors Committing...

Weil Tennis Academy and College Preparatory School Academy Founder and Director Mark Weil has announced that 18 Weil seniors have either signed early National Letters of Intent, or "officially committed" on academic and/or athletic scholarships to continue their education and tennis careers at prestigious NCAA schools around the nation. "We are proud of each and every student who has achieved their dream and goal of continuing their education and tennis careers at such great NCAA universities and colleges," Mark Weil said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tennis Panorama.