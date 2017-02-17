Way Back When in February 1917
Here are some of the choice tidbits from Santa Barbara's "Daily News & Independent" and "Morning Press," as well as from the "Carpinteria Valley News" from 100 years ago. City parks were in the news -- one got a thumbs-up and one was targeted for removal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ojai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syphilis in D C?
|Thu
|holey smokes
|1
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Feb 9
|anonymous
|109
|Putin/Trump Steam Room Pix
|Feb 2
|Secure Line Agcy
|1
|Cab Fare to Huatulco?
|Feb 1
|dae traydur
|1
|Russian Troops Mess Halls to Open
|Jan 29
|Dasvi Danya Troop...
|1
|Beach Sex Annoys Tourists
|Jan 27
|hahaha
|2
|Putin Lands at JFK
|Jan '17
|bar room boor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ojai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC