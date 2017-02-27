Singers gather to form a a vocal comm...

Singers gather to form a a vocal communitya

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Times-Standard

People who love to sing are invited to participate in “Song Village,” a singing gathering hosted by local singer/storyteller Seabury Gould. Song Village is an informal monthly event similar to “Song Circle,” which Gould hosted for many years in Arcata.

