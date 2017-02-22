Planet Ojai
February's downpour has provided for epic visuals, such as the overflow of the obsolete and set-for-removal Matilija Dam in Upper Ojai. Coincidentally, a rain event such as the one that dumped between 6 and 9 inches across Ventura County, and 9-10 inches in the Matilija Creek, is exactly the kind of event that will be needed as part of the Matilija Dam removal project, which is in the planning and funding stages.
Ojai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Even most Trump backers want a path to citizens...
|14 hr
|Righty01
|10
|Clones Cost $2 Billion?
|Feb 26
|Secure Line X6
|1
|Trade Social Security for Wall?
|Feb 22
|Transition Report...
|1
|Child Rescued after His Kidnapper was arrested ...
|Feb 18
|Sean
|2
|Syphilis in D C?
|Feb 16
|holey smokes
|1
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Feb 9
|anonymous
|109
|Putin/Trump Steam Room Pix
|Feb 2
|Secure Line Agcy
|1
