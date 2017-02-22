Planet Ojai

Wednesday Feb 22

February's downpour has provided for epic visuals, such as the overflow of the obsolete and set-for-removal Matilija Dam in Upper Ojai. Coincidentally, a rain event such as the one that dumped between 6 and 9 inches across Ventura County, and 9-10 inches in the Matilija Creek, is exactly the kind of event that will be needed as part of the Matilija Dam removal project, which is in the planning and funding stages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.

