Ojai company leads way to reliable, clean energy

Friday Feb 17

The Feb. 10 article in the Pacific Coast Business Times, "Power to the people: SimpliPhi to double production at Ojai battery storage plant," about how the Ojai company is positioning itself for growth, can be viewed through the lens of current trends in energy policy. Policy-makers in California and Washington, D.C., should throw open the doors to SimpliPhi's smart energy storage as this company prepares to produce equipment that will smooth out the intermittence in the Western Energy Imbalance Market.

