OCB Bancorp reports strong fourth quarter earnings

1 hr ago Read more: Pacific Business Times

OCB Bancorp, parent company of Ojai Community Bank and its divisions - Santa Barbara Community Bank, Ventura Community Bank and Santa Paula Community Bank - reported net income of $1.28 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, an increase of $361,000 or 39 percent over 2015. Total loans finished the year at $209 million, an increase of $33 million or 18.5 percent from the year prior.

