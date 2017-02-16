LUCA Drops Debut Single 'Getting Over You' Video
LUCA's soulful serenades are a reflection of his upbringing in the picturesque creative haven and artistic community of Ojai, CA. Drawing inspiration from Sly & The Family Stone, Jeff Buckley, D'Angelo, and Prince, the Los Angeles-based artist's instincts were honed during his formative years, embracing the small town isolation and mastering his craft fully.
