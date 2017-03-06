Local Band Stolen Thunder to Open for Steppenwolf
Local Santa Barbara band Stolen Thunder will open for the legendary Steppenwolf at 6 p.m. March 4 at the Libbey Bowl, 210 S. Signal St, Ojai, then play at 10 p.m. at Roy, 7 W. Carrillo St., Santa Barbara. Members of Stolen Thunder, a rising Santa Barbara rock band, say they are honored to open for Steppenwolf who, in 2016 was nominated for induction into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame with hits like "Born to be Wild" and "Magic Carpet Ride."
