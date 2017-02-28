Eclipsed Playwright Danai Gurira and ...

Eclipsed Playwright Danai Gurira and More Will Be Feted in 'Visionary Voices' Gala in Ojai

The Ojai Playwrights Conference announced today performers and honorees for its 20th Anniversary Benefit Gala - "Celebrating 20 Years of Visionary Voices" Scheduled for Saturday, April 8, 2017, the Benefit begins at 4:00pm at Matilija Auditorium with an extraordinary event created especially for this evening. Twenty amazing OPC artists celebrate 20 years of creative excellence with original dramatic works that honor the ground-breaking efforts of OPC and the necessity of the artist's visionary voice in today's world.

