Brian Ray Premieres New Version of Neil Young's 'Cinnamon Girl'
Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Brian Ray 's new version of Neil Young's "Cinnamon Girl"-with a touch of Buffalo Springfield's "Mr. Soul" thrown in. The track is part of a Ray's new "Here for You" digital single that Steven Van Zandt's Wicked Cool Records will release on February 24. Ray has been a guitarist in Paul McCartney's band since 2002, and he had quite a career before that; he was Etta James' musical director for several years and co-writer of the Smokey Robinson hit "One Heartbeat."
