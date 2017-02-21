Brian Ray Premieres New Version of Ne...

Brian Ray Premieres New Version of Neil Young's 'Cinnamon Girl'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Brian Ray 's new version of Neil Young's "Cinnamon Girl"-with a touch of Buffalo Springfield's "Mr. Soul" thrown in. The track is part of a Ray's new "Here for You" digital single that Steven Van Zandt's Wicked Cool Records will release on February 24. Ray has been a guitarist in Paul McCartney's band since 2002, and he had quite a career before that; he was Etta James' musical director for several years and co-writer of the Smokey Robinson hit "One Heartbeat."

