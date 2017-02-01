Ray Ford: Young America's Foundation ...

Ray Ford: Young America's Foundation Challenges Legitimacy of Reagan Ranch Trail Plan

Sunday Jan 29

The Young America's Foundation has filed a lawsuit against Santa Barbara County relating to a proposed trail route crossing the Reagan Ranch property it owns west of Santa Barbara. The disputed route through the ranch is included on the County Parks and Recreation Trail Map contained within the recently approved Gaviota Coast Plan .

