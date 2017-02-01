Ray Ford: Young America's Foundation Challenges Legitimacy of Reagan Ranch Trail Plan
The Young America's Foundation has filed a lawsuit against Santa Barbara County relating to a proposed trail route crossing the Reagan Ranch property it owns west of Santa Barbara. The disputed route through the ranch is included on the County Parks and Recreation Trail Map contained within the recently approved Gaviota Coast Plan .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Ojai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin/Trump Steam Room Pix
|Thu
|Secure Line Agcy
|1
|Cab Fare to Huatulco?
|Wed
|dae traydur
|1
|Russian Troops Mess Halls to Open
|Jan 29
|Dasvi Danya Troop...
|1
|Beach Sex Annoys Tourists
|Jan 27
|hahaha
|2
|Putin Lands at JFK
|Jan 16
|bar room boor
|1
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Jan 15
|anonymous
|106
|Beach Krappers Detained
|Jan 14
|Teeparty Timez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ojai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC