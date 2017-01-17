Molly Tarlov's Bachelorette Bash Got A Little Bit Awkward
Sadie Saxton, Tamara Kaplan, Lacey Hamilton and Aunt Ally would often find themselves at similar Awkward shindigs . And the actresses who portrayed the Palos Hills ladies just partied together for a very special occasion: Molly Tarlov's bachelorette bash! No, the groom isn't Sergio... The bride-to-be -- who announced her engagement to Alexander Noyes in June 2015 -- celebrated her imminent wedding with her nearest and dearest pals this past weekend in Ojai, California.
