L.A. Now Casting: Dramatic Short Film...

L.A. Now Casting: Dramatic Short Film 'Wildness' and Other Gigs

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Back Stage

Los Angeles-area talent is needed for multiple roles in "Wildness: Based on a True Story," a short film. Set in San Francisco in 1967, the piece depicts Wild Bill as he "balances fatherhood with a lifestyle born in the Summer of Love, and turns to robbing banks to get by."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ojai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Russian Troops Mess Halls to Open 16 hr Dasvi Danya Troop... 1
Beach Sex Annoys Tourists Fri hahaha 2
Putin Lands at JFK Jan 16 bar room boor 1
Collage (Jan '15) Jan 15 anonymous 106
Beach Krappers Detained Jan 14 Teeparty Timez 1
Accept Nominees, Move Along Jan 13 momma dun tole mee 1
Donny Does Kremlin Jan 12 Oh No News 1
See all Ojai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ojai Forum Now

Ojai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ojai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Ojai, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,306 • Total comments across all topics: 278,393,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC