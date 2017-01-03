John Krasinski and Emily Blunt sell third California home in six months :0
Cute actor couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have sold yet another luxury California home as part of their move east to Park Slope, according to the real estalkers at Variety . The couple's latest pad to sell is a stately four-bedroom in Ojai, Calif., an affluent town roughly 90 minutes northwest of Downtown Los Angeles.
