Guy Webster Collection Heads to Auction

In 1988, I paid my own way to Monterey for the resurrected US Grand Prix, stayed in squalid conditions with my girlfriend, and loved it anyway. In 1989, I was back again but working for Cycle magazine , who put us up in a beautiful hotel on Cannery Row with a hot tub on the roof that commanded a panoramic view of Monterey Bay.

