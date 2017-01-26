Guy Webster Collection Heads to Auction
In 1988, I paid my own way to Monterey for the resurrected US Grand Prix, stayed in squalid conditions with my girlfriend, and loved it anyway. In 1989, I was back again but working for Cycle magazine , who put us up in a beautiful hotel on Cannery Row with a hot tub on the roof that commanded a panoramic view of Monterey Bay.
