Eye on the Environment | Making rain count for drought relief
We diligently turn off the tap while brushing teeth, take short showers and change landscapes to save water, so many people wonder if we could do more to capture fresh water cascading down storm drains into the ocean every time it rains. In fact, there are public works projects capturing rainwater on a large scale, and things residents can do at home to capture rainwater on a smaller scale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.
Add your comments below
Ojai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cab Fare to Huatulco?
|8 hr
|dae traydur
|1
|Russian Troops Mess Halls to Open
|Jan 29
|Dasvi Danya Troop...
|1
|Beach Sex Annoys Tourists
|Jan 27
|hahaha
|2
|Putin Lands at JFK
|Jan 16
|bar room boor
|1
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Jan 15
|anonymous
|106
|Beach Krappers Detained
|Jan 14
|Teeparty Timez
|1
|Accept Nominees, Move Along
|Jan 13
|momma dun tole mee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ojai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC