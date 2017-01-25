Eye on the Environment | Making rain ...

Eye on the Environment | Making rain count for drought relief

We diligently turn off the tap while brushing teeth, take short showers and change landscapes to save water, so many people wonder if we could do more to capture fresh water cascading down storm drains into the ocean every time it rains. In fact, there are public works projects capturing rainwater on a large scale, and things residents can do at home to capture rainwater on a smaller scale.

