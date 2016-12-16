Supervisor's defense of SOAR misleading

In her Dec. 2 commentary criticizing a Pacific Coast Business Times article about the effect of Save Open-space and Agricultural Resources on property values, Ventura County Supervisor Linda Parks accurately but selectively quotes from Farm Bureau of Ventura County's Land Use Policy. Her cherry-picking of a single passage from this five-page document conveys the impression that FBVC supports, or at least shares, the goals of the SOAR organization and ordinances.

