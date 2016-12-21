Quality top priority at J Wolf

Wednesday Dec 21

The charbroiled pesto chicken sandwich is packed with juicy breast slices, strips of fire-roasted red bell peppers, crisp organic mixed greens and, by request, fresh tomato, complemented with a bright pesto spread and creamy goat cheese. The ladies at the counter were more than welcoming - friendly, quietly proud of their offerings - sharing some side dish samples with me.

