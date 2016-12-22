Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt bids adi...

Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt bids adieu to quaint home in Ojai

Thursday Dec 22

A limited liability company with ties to Mike Dirnt, bassist and vocalist for punk rock band Green Day, has sold a home in the Ojai Village area through a blind trust for $602,000. Built in 1960, the white-hued bungalow features hardwood floors, custom-painted rooms and a living room with a brick fireplace.

