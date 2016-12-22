Green Day bassist Mike Dirnt bids adieu to quaint home in Ojai
A limited liability company with ties to Mike Dirnt, bassist and vocalist for punk rock band Green Day, has sold a home in the Ojai Village area through a blind trust for $602,000. Built in 1960, the white-hued bungalow features hardwood floors, custom-painted rooms and a living room with a brick fireplace.
Ojai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helicopters
|4 hr
|Laurie
|2
|Manager Assaults a Baby in Woodland Hills Jack ...
|Thu
|do it dummy
|3
|Thousands rally, march in nationwide anti-Trump...
|Dec 15
|Sheriff Joe 529
|117
|Oak View to benefit from settlement between Hun...
|Dec 14
|smerickson2016
|1
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Dec 6
|anonymous
|104
|Top StoryThousands rally, march in nationwide a...
|Nov '16
|hitlaryisdead
|2
|Don't vote for Hillary Clinton: She is a insane...
|Oct '16
|once upon a time
|5
