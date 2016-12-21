Gerald Carpenter: Amerigo Trio Coming to the 'Mountain' in Ojai
The featured artist will be the Amerigo Trio . Dicterow is a name to conjure with, particularly in chamber music circles, and he could probably fill a medium-size concert hall by himself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ojai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manager Assaults a Baby in Woodland Hills Jack ...
|Thu
|do it dummy
|3
|Helicopters
|Dec 19
|Derek
|1
|Thousands rally, march in nationwide anti-Trump...
|Dec 15
|Sheriff Joe 529
|117
|Oak View to benefit from settlement between Hun...
|Dec 14
|smerickson2016
|1
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Dec 6
|anonymous
|104
|Top StoryThousands rally, march in nationwide a...
|Nov '16
|hitlaryisdead
|2
|Don't vote for Hillary Clinton: She is a insane...
|Oct '16
|once upon a time
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ojai Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC