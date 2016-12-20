Carp Ranch Up for Online Auction
A 3,100-acre agricultural and residential ranch on the eastern edge of Carpinteria hits the online auction block on 12/14. Featuring 25 undeveloped lots - a handful of which come with approved building plans - Rancho Monte Alegre is listed for $32 million, though the auction has no reserve, according to Ojai-based listing broker Billy Long.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.
Add your comments below
Ojai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helicopters
|Tue
|crotch rotto
|3
|Drunk Nude Seniors Brave Waves
|Dec 27
|droops a frozen
|1
|Manager Assaults a Baby in Woodland Hills Jack ...
|Dec 22
|do it dummy
|3
|Thousands rally, march in nationwide anti-Trump...
|Dec 15
|Sheriff Joe 529
|117
|Oak View to benefit from settlement between Hun...
|Dec 14
|smerickson2016
|1
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Dec 6
|anonymous
|104
|Top StoryThousands rally, march in nationwide a...
|Nov '16
|hitlaryisdead
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ojai Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC