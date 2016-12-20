Carp Ranch Up for Online Auction

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Santa Barbara Independent

A 3,100-acre agricultural and residential ranch on the eastern edge of Carpinteria hits the online auction block on 12/14. Featuring 25 undeveloped lots - a handful of which come with approved building plans - Rancho Monte Alegre is listed for $32 million, though the auction has no reserve, according to Ojai-based listing broker Billy Long.

