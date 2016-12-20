At 29, this 'El Nino' singer is the buzz of California's opera world
Standing ovations at performances get handed out like Halloween candy, a reflexive exercise that shows how the over-liking of anything has long since become the norm. On the rural outskirts of Ojai one Saturday morning in June, an audience of 230, crammed into tiny Zalk Theater, rose as one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ojai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manager Assaults a Baby in Woodland Hills Jack ...
|Thu
|do it dummy
|3
|Helicopters
|Dec 19
|Derek
|1
|Thousands rally, march in nationwide anti-Trump...
|Dec 15
|Sheriff Joe 529
|117
|Oak View to benefit from settlement between Hun...
|Dec 14
|smerickson2016
|1
|Collage (Jan '15)
|Dec 6
|anonymous
|104
|Top StoryThousands rally, march in nationwide a...
|Nov '16
|hitlaryisdead
|2
|Don't vote for Hillary Clinton: She is a insane...
|Oct '16
|once upon a time
|5
Find what you want!
Search Ojai Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC