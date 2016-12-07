a Winter Gift | Legends of the Celtic Harp combines music and storytelling in Santa Paula
Patrick Ball, Lisa Lynne and and Aryeh Frankfurter of Legends of the Celtic Harp, coming to Santa Paula on Dec. 15. Photo by Mike Melnyk What may be one of the most charming and unique performances on the smorgasbord of holiday offerings this season is coming to Santa Paula. "A Winter Gift" - a concert of Celtic harp music combined with tales - will be performed Thursday, Dec. 15, by the trio known as Legends of the Celtic Harp, as part of the Santa Paula Concert Series.
