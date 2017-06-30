Flash Flood Watch issued June 30 at 6:00PM EDT expiring July 1 at...
PAZ007-008-013-010800- /O.NEW.KPBZ.FF.A.0005.170630T2200Z-170701T0800Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Mercer-Venango-Lawrence- Including the cities of Sharon, Hermitage, Grove City, Oil City, Franklin, New Castle, and Ellwood City 533 PM EDT Fri Jun 30 2017 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT SATURDAY... The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of northwest Pennsylvania and western Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in northwest Pennsylvania, Mercer and Venango. In western Pennsylvania, Lawrence.
Oil City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train Wreck (May '16)
|Jun 13
|ksiemb
|2
|Five Franklin residents charged with running co... (Oct '10)
|Jun 4
|No dope
|3
|Heroin is in turning point
|Jun 4
|No dope
|1
|Rob sabousky
|Apr '17
|Babies momma
|1
|Howe murder case not over (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Dan Padens New Ni...
|47
|Daisey
|Jan '17
|NYx
|1
|Thorne's closes; what's next (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|Poker King
|4
