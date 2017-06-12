Gun rights rally puts concealed weapons rules in crosshairs
Hundreds of gun rights supporters took their cause to the state Capitol on Monday, pushing for an agenda that includes looser rules for carrying concealed weapons. A "Make the Second Amendment Great Again" rally in the Rotunda brought together state lawmakers, sheriffs and gun rights enthusiasts for what has become an annual event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Oil City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Train Wreck (May '16)
|Jun 13
|ksiemb
|2
|Five Franklin residents charged with running co... (Oct '10)
|Jun 4
|No dope
|3
|Heroin is in turning point
|Jun 4
|No dope
|1
|Rob sabousky
|Apr '17
|Babies momma
|1
|Howe murder case not over (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Dan Padens New Ni...
|47
|Daisey
|Jan '17
|NYx
|1
|Thorne's closes; what's next (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|Poker King
|4
Find what you want!
Search Oil City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC