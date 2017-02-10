Special Weather Statement issued February 12 at 8:26PM EST expiring...
PAZ007-008-014-015-130215- Butler-Clarion-Venango-Mercer- 826 PM EST SUN FEB 12 2017 ...AN INTENSE SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN MERCER...SOUTHERN VENANGO...NORTHEASTERN BUTLER AND CENTRAL CLARION COUNTIES... At 824 PM EST, an intense snow squall was located along a line extending from near Sugarcreek to 7 miles east of Greenville. Movement was southeast at 50 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Add your comments below
Oil City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Daisey
|Jan 26
|NYx
|1
|Thorne's closes; what's next
|Dec '16
|Poker King
|4
|Eva louden (Mar '12)
|Aug '16
|Yepp
|5
|Does my one vote matter? (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Daniel Boone
|1
|Howe murder case not over (Jan '07)
|May '16
|JoB
|44
|Train Wreck (May '16)
|May '16
|Ken
|1
|Hoffman Trolley 1910 Crossed State Street Bridge (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Ken
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oil City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC