Northwest Commission's Greenways Block Grant applications accepted

Read more: Times Observer

Applications are being accepted for the Northwest Commission's Greenways Block Grant Program's second round of funding for 2016-17. The GBG program leverages grant funds through the partnership of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Department of Environmental Protection .

