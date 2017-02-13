Eggleston honored with special design...

Eggleston honored with special designation

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: The Almanac

Eggleston is one of only 45 credentialed managers in Pennsylvania, and only one of a dozen located in the western part of the state. “It's something I'm excited about,” Eggleston said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almanac.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oil City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daisey Jan 26 NYx 1
Thorne's closes; what's next Dec '16 Poker King 4
Eva louden (Mar '12) Aug '16 Yepp 5
Does my one vote matter? (Aug '16) Aug '16 Daniel Boone 1
News Howe murder case not over (Jan '07) May '16 JoB 44
Train Wreck (May '16) May '16 Ken 1
Hoffman Trolley 1910 Crossed State Street Bridge (Apr '16) Apr '16 Ken 1
See all Oil City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oil City Forum Now

Oil City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oil City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Oil City, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,697 • Total comments across all topics: 278,847,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC