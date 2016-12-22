Over $1M Still Needed: Salvation Army Depending On Generosity of...
The weather can cause many issues for many people, and for The Salvation Army, it has been hindering reaching campaign goals for its annual Red Kettle Christmas Campaign throughout the western Pennsylvania Division. More and more people are shopping online and not passing by the iconic red kettles, and the fact that many people no longer carry cash also contributes to the shortfall.
