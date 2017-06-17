Pennsylvania State Forests, Parks Again Enrolled in Deer Management...

Pennsylvania State Forests, Parks Aga...

Offering white-tailed deer hunters more hunting opportunities across Pennsylvania, state forestlands and state parks again are participating in the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Deer Management Assistance Program, or DMAP. DMAP allows landowners to apply for permits to encourage antlerless harvests on their property, enabling DCNR and private landowners to more effectively manage white-tailed deer populations and curtail damage to forests and crops.

