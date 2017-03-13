Roadtripping Frank Lloyd Wright's greatest archi-hits 0:0
While New Yorkers are most familiar with his last major project, New York's Guggenheim Museum, he's renowned for his houses which blew up prevailing Victorian forms. Luckily, fans of architecture - and road trips - can take in a variety of Wright's residential work in a long weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohiopyle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shawn Riggle (Dec '13)
|Mon
|Helen
|36
|Nicest person in Confluence (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|scjohns
|169
|Electricity, or lack thereof.
|Feb '17
|Lifetimeresident
|3
|Verizon service in Confluence
|Feb '17
|Curious
|11
|Driver dead at scene of accident in Somerset Co... (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|Frank
|25
|little punks (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Angry
|3
|trick or treating (Oct '11)
|Oct '16
|Claud565
|12
Find what you want!
Search Ohiopyle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC