Ohiopyle Winterfest is Saturday

3 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

Our story last Saturday about regional winter festivals didn't include them all. Happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday is the Ohiopyle Winterfest at the Sugarloaf Sledding Area of Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Ohiopyle, PA

