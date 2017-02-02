Ohiopyle Winterfest is Saturday
Our story last Saturday about regional winter festivals didn't include them all. Happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday is the Ohiopyle Winterfest at the Sugarloaf Sledding Area of Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohiopyle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Verizon service in Confluence
|Wed
|Curious
|11
|Electricity, or lack thereof.
|Jan 26
|Anon
|1
|Driver dead at scene of accident in Somerset Co... (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|Frank
|25
|little punks (Dec '15)
|Dec '16
|Angry
|3
|Nicest person in Confluence (Sep '08)
|Oct '16
|California Girl
|168
|Shawn Riggle (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|smhcoflo
|33
|trick or treating (Oct '11)
|Oct '16
|Claud565
|12
Find what you want!
Search Ohiopyle Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC