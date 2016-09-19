26 great songs about Pennsylvania, from Harrisburg to Allentown to Ohiopyle
PennLive entertainment reporter J.C. Lee talked to Ritter last week about 'Harrisburg,' and it turns out it's really OUR Harrisburg. Ritter's dad was from Allentown, and Ritter said he remembers, as a child, driving past the Capitol dome.
Ohiopyle Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|little punks (Dec '15)
|Dec 17
|Angry
|3
|Nicest person in Confluence (Sep '08)
|Oct '16
|California Girl
|168
|Shawn Riggle (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|smhcoflo
|33
|trick or treating (Oct '11)
|Oct '16
|Claud565
|12
|Power outage (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|Angry mechanic
|11
|Best place to eat
|Aug '16
|Happy camper
|1
|Pressley Ridge in Fayette to shut door (Jun '08)
|Jul '16
|patsy
|13
