Higher liquor prices among changes taking effect in state Saturday

Higher liquor prices and other changes under a broad new Utah liquor law will take effect Saturday, along with a highway funding bill and a test program allowing people convicted of drunken driving to avoid having their driver's license suspended. Most of the several dozen measures becoming law Saturday deal with budgets, taxes or other financial matters, and dovetail with the July 1 start of the government's new budget year.

