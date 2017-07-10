Did parents use makeup on dead baby's...

Did parents use makeup on dead baby's bruises?

A Utah woman says she put makeup on her 3-year-old daughter's dead body to cover her injuries, according to a new report. The girl was found unconscious and not breathing at the couple's home by police in Ogden, Utah, according to KTVX-TV .

