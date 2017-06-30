AvantGuard names new president

AvantGuard names new president

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Security Systems News

OGDEN, Utah-AvantGuard on June 29 announced changes in its executive team; Justin Bailey, the company's COO, will also be its president, and former president Josh Garner will retain his role and title as AvantGuard's CEO. "This transition's been, in some ways, just a really quiet transition for us," Bailey told Security Systems News .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Security Systems News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ogden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MAX ROTH: Max Roth's Bio (Jun '10) Jun 30 Jeawill 6
3256 gramery ave Jun 9 BYUMan 1
Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08) May '17 Soyy 202
Pranks to Telemarketers May '17 Anonymous 1
LDS church or seminaries next to PUBLIC SCHOOLS... (Apr '11) May '17 Anonymous 15
Anybody remembers the I Love You Man May '17 Anonymous 1
Dogpark Apr '17 District 1 2
See all Ogden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ogden Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Weber County was issued at July 05 at 3:08PM MDT

Ogden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ogden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Ogden, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,233 • Total comments across all topics: 282,259,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC