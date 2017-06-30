AvantGuard names new president
OGDEN, Utah-AvantGuard on June 29 announced changes in its executive team; Justin Bailey, the company's COO, will also be its president, and former president Josh Garner will retain his role and title as AvantGuard's CEO. "This transition's been, in some ways, just a really quiet transition for us," Bailey told Security Systems News .
