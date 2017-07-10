39th annual Lindquist Pops Concert is...

39th annual Lindquist Pops Concert is July 16

Monday Jul 3

The annual Lindquist pops concert and fireworks show is set for 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 at Weber State University. The celebration, initiated and sponsored by the Lindquist family of Ogden, is a 39-year tradition for families in northern Utah.

