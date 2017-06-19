Woman accused of locking kids in car ...

Woman accused of locking kids in car trunk while shopping charged

Monday Jun 5 Read more: Deseret News

A woman accused of locking her two children in the trunk of her car while she went shopping is facing child abuse charges. Tori Lee Castillo, 39, of Ogden, was charged May 31 in Riverdale Justice Court with two counts of child abuse, a class B misdemeanor.

