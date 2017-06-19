West Valley City man killed in Ogden ...

West Valley City man killed in Ogden motorcycle accident

Sunday Jun 18 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

A West Valley City man was killed and another man seriously injured Saturday when a truck turned into the path of their motorcycles in Ogden, police said. The two men were in group of motorcycles headed east on 21st Street on Saturday when a panel truck turned onto the street just ahead of them in the 800 West block, Weber County sheriff's Lt.

