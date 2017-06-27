Wanted pilot's wife made a surprise v...

Wanted pilot's wife made a surprise visit to his new house

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'A nice surprise': How wife of wanted pilot showed up at their new home to celebrate her retirement with him - only to find him with his mistress and be gunned down in a triple murder Cheryl Baker, 57, was found dead in a wooden shed outside the new farmhouse she bought with her pilot husband Gerald 'Mike' Bullinger, 60 Bullinger had told his wife he was fixing up the property for her to move in, but was actually living a second life with his mistress Baker's body was found alongside Bullinger's lover Nadja Medley, 47, and her teen daughter Payton, 14, on June 19 Colleagues of the school teacher said Baker had spoken glowingly about moving to Idaho and retiring to the countryside The wife of wanted pilot Gerald 'Mike' Bullinger, the man who allegedly killed her and two others in a love triangle slaying in rural Idaho, had driven to the farmhouse where it happened as a 'happy ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ogden Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
3256 gramery ave Jun 9 BYUMan 1
Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08) May '17 Soyy 202
Pranks to Telemarketers May '17 Anonymous 1
LDS church or seminaries next to PUBLIC SCHOOLS... (Apr '11) May '17 Anonymous 15
Anybody remembers the I Love You Man May '17 Anonymous 1
Dogpark Apr '17 District 1 2
News MAX ROTH: Max Roth's Bio (Jun '10) Mar '17 Steve 4
See all Ogden Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ogden Forum Now

Ogden Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ogden Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Ogden, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,372 • Total comments across all topics: 282,112,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC