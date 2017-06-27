Wanted pilot's wife made a surprise visit to his new house

EXCLUSIVE: 'A nice surprise': How wife of wanted pilot showed up at their new home to celebrate her retirement with him - only to find him with his mistress and be gunned down in a triple murder Cheryl Baker, 57, was found dead in a wooden shed outside the new farmhouse she bought with her pilot husband Gerald 'Mike' Bullinger, 60 Bullinger had told his wife he was fixing up the property for her to move in, but was actually living a second life with his mistress Baker's body was found alongside Bullinger's lover Nadja Medley, 47, and her teen daughter Payton, 14, on June 19 Colleagues of the school teacher said Baker had spoken glowingly about moving to Idaho and retiring to the countryside The wife of wanted pilot Gerald 'Mike' Bullinger, the man who allegedly killed her and two others in a love triangle slaying in rural Idaho, had driven to the farmhouse where it happened as a 'happy ... (more)

