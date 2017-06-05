Utah 4-year-old meets his music heroes but is too shy to look up. Here's how the band reacted
Damian Kulash, lead singer of the band OK Go, posted a photo on Instagram of the band sharing a moment with 4-year-old Marshall Carmony in Ogden, Utah. "Marshall, who is 4, came to our pre-show meet and greet today," the post reads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ogden Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3256 gramery ave
|Fri
|BYUMan
|1
|Why are Mormons so racist and judgemental? (Nov '08)
|May 24
|Soyy
|202
|Pranks to Telemarketers
|May '17
|Anonymous
|1
|LDS church or seminaries next to PUBLIC SCHOOLS... (Apr '11)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|15
|Anybody remembers the I Love You Man
|May '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Dogpark
|Apr '17
|District 1
|2
|MAX ROTH: Max Roth's Bio (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|Steve
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ogden Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC